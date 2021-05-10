Council gives out £1,850

GRANTS totalling £1,850 have been awarded by Wargrave Parish Council.

Wargrave Parish Trust, which offers relief to disadvantaged people, providing funding for school fees and essential needs, received £500.

The Friends of Wargrave Cemetery also received £500 to continue grass cutting. The group had asked for £600 to increase capacity and cut the grass at the Chalk Pit cemetery in Braybrooke Road.

It has also received a pledge of £1,000 from St Mary’s Church, where there is little space remaining in the churchyard.

Another £500 went to Citizens Advice Wokingham.

Keep Mobile, which operates a community transport operation for elderly and isolated residents and is based in Wokingham but serves the village, was awarded £350.