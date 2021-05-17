Monday, 17 May 2021

No open day

WARGRAVE Boating Club will not hold its open day this year.

Instead, it is offering prospective members a virtual tour of the facilities.

Courses for adults and children are set to run throughout the summer.

For more information, visit wargraveboatingclub.co.uk

