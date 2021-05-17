Cafe hours

A COFFEE shop in Wargrave has extended its opening hours.

H’artisan in High Street was open from 7am to 7pm on weekdays, 9am to 6pm on Saturdays and 10am to 5pm on Sundays. It is now open from 8am to 5pm seven days a week.

Nick Hart, who runs the business with his wife Sarah, says the change was in response to feedback from customers.