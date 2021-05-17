Cafe hours

Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Monday, 17 May 2021
A COFFEE shop in Wargrave has extended its opening hours.
H’artisan in High Street was open from 7am to 7pm on weekdays, 9am to 6pm on Saturdays and 10am to 5pm on Sundays. It is now open from 8am to 5pm seven days a week.
Nick Hart, who runs the business with his wife Sarah, says the change was in response to feedback from customers.
17 May 2021
Lib-Dem leader visits to drum up support
THE leader of the Liberal Democrats spent an hour ... [more]
