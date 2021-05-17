Notice board vandalised

Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Monday, 17 May 2021
AN information board at the chalk pit in Wargrave is set to be replaced after a suspected vandal attack.
Police were alerted after the damage to the board in Braybrooke Road was
discovered.
Dick Bush, chairman of the parish council, said the board was susceptible to damage and the new one would benefit from additional fixings to make it more secure.
17 May 2021
More News:
Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Lib-Dem leader visits to drum up support
THE leader of the Liberal Democrats spent an hour ... [more]
POLL: Have your say