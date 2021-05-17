Monday, 17 May 2021

Notice board vandalised

AN information board at the chalk pit in Wargrave is set to be replaced after a suspected vandal attack.

Police were alerted after the damage to the board in Braybrooke Road was
discovered.

Dick Bush, chairman of the parish council, said the board was susceptible to damage and the new one would benefit from additional fixings to make it more secure.

