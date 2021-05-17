Monday, 17 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Home for succulents

A GARDEN centre near Wargrave wants to turn a glasshouse into an exhibition space.

Hare Hatch Sheeplands currently uses the building for horticulture.

But it wants to host the National Collection of Haworthia, small succulent plants from South Africa, Mexico, north Africa and Europe.

The exhibition, organised by Plant Heritage, would include information and display boards.

In an application to Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, the garden centre says the collection has prestige and requests permission for three years but would welcome permanent consent.

Wargrave Parish Council has not objected.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33