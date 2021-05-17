Home for succulents

Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for
Monday, 17 May 2021
A GARDEN centre near Wargrave wants to turn a glasshouse into an exhibition space.
Hare Hatch Sheeplands currently uses the building for horticulture.
But it wants to host the National Collection of Haworthia, small succulent plants from South Africa, Mexico, north Africa and Europe.
The exhibition, organised by Plant Heritage, would include information and display boards.
In an application to Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, the garden centre says the collection has prestige and requests permission for three years but would welcome permanent consent.
Wargrave Parish Council has not objected.
17 May 2021
Lib-Dem leader visits to drum up support
THE leader of the Liberal Democrats spent an hour
