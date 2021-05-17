Monday, 17 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Double bill

THE spring show by Wargrave Theatre Workshop will now be a double bill.

Lockdown in Little Grimley is a three-act play that follows a hapless amateur dramatic group as they attempt to organise a show in a pandemic.

Vent is about a man called Derek, who doesn’t have much luck at dating, especially as he insists on taking his puppet, Kelvin, everywhere he goes.

The shows will be performed at Woodclyffe Hall from May 20 to 22. Capacity will be limited to 36 people per show.

For tickets, visit
wargravetheatre.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33