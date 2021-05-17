THE spring show by Wargrave Theatre Workshop will now be a double bill.

Lockdown in Little Grimley is a three-act play that follows a hapless amateur dramatic group as they attempt to organise a show in a pandemic.

Vent is about a man called Derek, who doesn’t have much luck at dating, especially as he insists on taking his puppet, Kelvin, everywhere he goes.

The shows will be performed at Woodclyffe Hall from May 20 to 22. Capacity will be limited to 36 people per show.

For tickets, visit

wargravetheatre.co.uk