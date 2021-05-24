Monday, 24 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pc attacker sentenced

Pc attacker sentenced

Reading Magistrates' Court

A WOMAN who attacked a police officer has received a community order.

Natasha George, 34, of Victoria Road, Wargrave, was sentenced by Reading magistrates after she admitted assaulting the female officer in Wokingham in May last year.

As part of her sentence, she must complete a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to a maximum of 15 days. She was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £95.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33