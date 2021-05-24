Pc attacker sentenced

RESIDENTS of Goring have again been targeted by ... [more]
Monday, 24 May 2021
Reading Magistrates' Court
A WOMAN who attacked a police officer has received a community order.
Natasha George, 34, of Victoria Road, Wargrave, was sentenced by Reading magistrates after she admitted assaulting the female officer in Wokingham in May last year.
As part of her sentence, she must complete a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to a maximum of 15 days. She was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £95.
24 May 2021
