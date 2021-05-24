Monday, 24 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ramble day

A RAMBLING group from Wargrave will meet outside St Nicholas’s Church in Remenham next Sunday, (May 30) at 12.30pm before walking along the Thames Path to Aston.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, the group will not meet for Sunday lunch afterwards, as has been the tradition.

For more information, call organiser Bob Austen on 07970 611013 or email austenrobert@hotmail.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33