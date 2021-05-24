Monday, 24 May 2021

Play days

A GROUP for mothers and toddlers which meets at the St Mary’s Centre in Wargrave has restarted.

Butterflies will meet every fortnight in June from 9.30am to 11am with the next gathering on Wednesday, June 2.

If you wish to attend, you have to book. You will be given a space that is socially distanced and a small collection of sanitised toys.

For more information, visit wargravechurch.co.uk

