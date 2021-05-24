Monday, 24 May 2021

Curate’s back

THE curate at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave has returned to work after three months.

Hugh Barne, who lives in the village with his wife Grace and their son Isaac, was placed on furlough by the Diocese of Oxford.

He was unable to work from the beginning of February as he is in his fourth year of training.

Mr Barne, who has been at the church since 2017, is able to continue his training as he searches for a new parish.

