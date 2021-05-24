Silent for good health

STUDENTS at the Piggott School in Wargrave enjoyed quiet reflection for Mental Health Awareness Week.

The secondary school encouraged pupils to take a “moment of stillness” at the end of tutor time.

While some children used it to think about their faith, others used it as a time to relax and think about their mental health.

Deputy headteacher Rebecca Alexander said: “We are acutely aware of the effect the pandemic has had on us all. Our young people have fought hard to manage their mental health through such a challenging time and we are proud of our students who have shown courage in talking and sharing when they have had concerns.

“Being still and valuing silence is key to sustaining positive mental health.

“We will encourage our students to consider this moment of stillness as part of their self-care, promoting positive mental health.”