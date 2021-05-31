Pre-school chairwoman steps down

THE chairwoman of Wargrave Pre-School is standing down after two-and-a-half years.

Isie Carter joined the committee as secretary after her son Felix, who is now six, started attending the pre-school.

Now she wants to spend more time on her career. She has had her own business, Super Love Yoga, since 2014 and recently started offering “self-love and empowerment coaching” to women.

Mrs Carter, 41, who lives in East View Road with her husband Jeff, will stay at the pre-school until her successor is found.

Her other son Wolfie, three, is now at the pre-school, which is based at a building on the village recreation ground

Mrs Carter, who grew up in Harpsden and moved to Wargrave in 2013, said: “The pre-school has grown from when I first started into this amazing setting and it’s really satisfying.

“I’ve loved everything about it. It has created so many relationships with people in the village.

“I absolutely loved the Christmas plays and they are probably the highlight of my year but, to be honest, the thing that I have loved the most is watching the children grow in confidence.

“I’ve also enjoyed watching the careers of the different staff grow. They are all extremely passionate about their jobs.”

The pre-school, which started in 1980, is a registered charity and is run by a committee of volunteers.

It lost nearly £20,000 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but is now running normally again.

It receives funding for providing 15 hours of free childcare a week from Wokingham Borough Council, but this does not cover the running costs.

Parent Emily Childs, raised £1,000 by walking 12,000 steps every day in December and an online auction of promises raised £1,359.

The pre-school is also in the process of arranging a new lease agreement with Wargrave Parish Council.

Mrs Carter said: “Now the pre-school is in such a good position and we’ve got an excellent board of trustees to make sure we keep moving forward.

“It has been a huge team effort to get it running efficiently and profitably and with the highest level of safeguarding and training for the staff. Our staff are all amazing and the community spirit from our parents has been incredible.”

Mrs Carter praised Emma Clegg, the acting manager, for her hard work.

She said: “She started as a temporary member of staff and then she was offered a full-time position. She has come on leaps and bounds.

“We’ve had nothing but positive feedback from the parents and the children — they all love her.”

Nursery manager Kirsty Butler went on maternity leave in Setpember and Kate Harper-Cole stepped in but she is now also on maternity leave.