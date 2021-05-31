Monday, 31 May 2021

Speeding warning

VISITORS to the Wargrave Surgery are being reminded to drive carefully as they enter the car park.

Staff at Elizabeth Court, an assisted living complex for the elderly next to the surgery, say some drivers go too fast.

House manager Jennifer Hayward said: “I have witnessed on numerous occasions people driving to the surgery car park side like it is a race track.

“Please have some awareness of how fast you are going. This is a place where my tenants live and want to go to their cars or have a stroll without fear of speeding cars coming on site.”

