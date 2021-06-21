Farewell celebration for departing curate and his family

A FAREWELL celebration is to be held for the curate at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.

Hugh Barne was ordained in the summer of 2017 and lives in the village with his wife Grace and their one-year-old son Isaac.

Now they are to move to Cornwall, where Mr Barne has been appointed associate minister at St Kea Church near Truro.

The farewell event will be held on Mill Green on June 27 at noon to say goodbye to the family. Guests are advised to bring chairs and a picnic.

Mr Barne said: “We are excited about the new role and look to continue seeking to engage people of all ages with the good news of Jesus. We will be sad to leave Wargrave and will miss our church family at St Mary’s, St Peter’s [in Knowl Hill] and St Paul’s [in Warren Row].

“We pray that these churches will continue to offer spiritual nurture to anyone and everyone who seeks it.

“We have loved being a part of the wider community and will take with us fond memories of village life, the holiday club, messing around on the river and events such as the biennial Wargrave Festival.

“The pandemic has highlighted just how supportive and loving our local community is and we are hugely thankful for all of the support and kindness we have experienced while we have been here.” Rev John Cook, vicar of St Mary’s, said: “It has been a privilege and joy to have Hugh as curate here. He and his wife have contributed and made such a difference to church and parish life.

“His parish ministry has been marked by his skills as a talented preacher and communicator, a passionate evangelist, his prayerfulness and him being a warm-hearted pastor.

“He has been involved in our church schools and when lockdown came and we had to do services online I had to rely on his IT skill to guide us.

“He and Grace have also enhanced our services with their musical and instrumental skills. We will miss them very much.”