Problem hedging

A ROAD in Wargrave continues to be a problem due to overgrown hedging, says a parish councillor.

The parish council asked Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority, to cut back the greenery in Mumbery Hill but so far to no effect.

Several cars have been damaged while the drivers struggled to pass traffic coming the other way.

Councillor Marion Pope said: “The hedge has not been cut back where we have asked them to do it and it is now over the white line. Something needs to be done — I’ve had so many complaints.

“There are three people who are thinking of claiming because they’ve lost their wing mirrors.

“If you meet one of the big delivery lorries up there, there is nowhere to go.

“Could I ask that one of the highways team meets with us? I don’t think they quite understand what the problem is. We do need someone to do something and get things moving.”

The council has now submitted a new request for a highways officer to make a visit.

The borough council has already approved a separate request for potholes in Mumbery Hill to be repaired but the work has still to take place.