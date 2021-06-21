Monday, 21 June 2021

Less waste

THE cook at Robert Piggott Junior School in Wargrave is trying to reduce food waste.

She would normally estimate the number of meals that need to be sent to Crazies Hill Primary School each day.

However, this often means that some meals are not needed and are thrown away, so she is now asking for the number in advance.

Philippa Chan, headteacher of Crazies Hill school, said: “Any reduction in food waste is a positive change and we are committed to reducing waste of all kinds.”

