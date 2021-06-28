Love-ly idea

Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
A NEW library has opened at Goring Primary School.... [more]
Monday, 28 June 2021
ORGANISERS of the Wargrave Village Festival hope to raise funds by selling environmentally-friendly cups.
The H’artisan Speciality Coffee café in High Street is selling limited edition stainless steel cups for £5 each.
The festival was due to take place this summer but was postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The theme is “Summer of Love”.
28 June 2021
