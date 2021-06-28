Monday, 28 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Love-ly idea

ORGANISERS of the Wargrave Village Festival hope to raise funds by selling environmentally-friendly cups.

The H’artisan Speciality Coffee café in High Street is selling limited edition stainless steel cups for £5 each.

The festival was due to take place this summer but was postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The theme is “Summer of Love”.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33