Space appeal

WARGRAVE Theatre Workshop is appealing for storage space.

The amateur dramatics group needs somewhere to keep large props and scenery.

Committee member Mike Watt said: “We are prepared to pay a good rent and you will be helping one of the major clubs in the village.

“Perhaps if you no longer use your garage, or have an unutilised outbuilding, you can help us.”

If you can help, call Mr Watt on 0118 940 6257.