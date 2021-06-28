Space appeal

Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
A NEW library has opened at Goring Primary School.... [more]
Monday, 28 June 2021
WARGRAVE Theatre Workshop is appealing for storage space.
The amateur dramatics group needs somewhere to keep large props and scenery.
Committee member Mike Watt said: “We are prepared to pay a good rent and you will be helping one of the major clubs in the village.
“Perhaps if you no longer use your garage, or have an unutilised outbuilding, you can help us.”
If you can help, call Mr Watt on 0118 940 6257.
28 June 2021
More News:
Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
A NEW library has opened at Goring Primary School.... [more]
Musician and choir director honoured by Queen dies at 90
A MUSICIAN and conductor from Sonning Common has ... [more]
Vegan takeaway meals on offer from restaurant
LOVERS of late-night kebabs or meat-feast pizzas ... [more]
POLL: Have your say