Pre-school clears ‘overflowing’ toy cupboard with sale

THE pre-school in Wargrave made £140 by selling its surplus toys and games.

Staff decided to reduce their stock as the storage cupboard was “overflowing”.

They held a yard sale at the pre-school at the village recreation ground, offering soft toys, puzzles, books, board games and toy cars.

Some of the proceeds will be used to buy new toys.

The stall was overseen by acting manager Emma Clegg, secretary Nicola Grant and administrator Sam Barnard.

Mrs Clegg said: “We did really well, even though we ended up not having many visitors — we probably picked the wrong weekend with the football and the nice weather.

“We managed to sell some of the toys through Facebook.

“We are taking a ‘less is more’ approach. Our resource cupboard is overflowing with toys and some just get old and need to be replaced. We are doing the same in the outdoor area and are trying to improve the children’s motor skills and want the play areas to be more sensory.”

In a recent survey of parents and carers, they all said their children felt happy and safe at the pre-school.

Mrs Clegg, who is covering for maternity leave, said: “I would like to say how blown away we were with all the positive feedback and comments we received. It means a lot to us, especially after working through such a challenging 14 months with the pandemic.

“Providing a stimulating and safe environment for children to attend has been of paramount importance to us all.”

The pre-school, which is a registered charity run by a committee of volunteers, will hold a graduation day on July 14 for the children leaving to go to primary school in September.