Monday, 28 June 2021

Repair agreed

REPAIRS are to be carried out at the youth centre in Wargrave.

Water gets into the building in the recreation ground as a gully is too narrow and needs to be realigned.

Wargrave Parish Council, which manages the building, has been given an estimate of £1,500 for the work.

