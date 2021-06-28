Repair agreed

Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
Monday, 28 June 2021
REPAIRS are to be carried out at the youth centre in Wargrave.
Water gets into the building in the recreation ground as a gully is too narrow and needs to be realigned.
Wargrave Parish Council, which manages the building, has been given an estimate of £1,500 for the work.
28 June 2021
