Electrician finally powers home in front at triathlon

THIS year’s Wargrave Sprint Triathlon attracted a record-breaking number of people in all three categories.

The challenge started at 7am on Sunday, with 91 individual or team entries taking on the challenge.

The event, which was cancelled last year, features a 750m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run.

The male, female and group races were all won by a margin of about two seconds.

Andy Morgan, from Hambleden, was the fastest male and overall competitor, finishing the course in one hour, eight minutes and 35 seconds.

The self-employed electrician, 45, came second in 2018 and 2019 and was glad to finally win.

He said: “I have been training hard because I was supposed to be doing an ironman in Spain but it was postponed.

“It was nice to finally get the monkey off my back having come second two years in a row. I really appreciate them putting it on because a lot of other people might not have bothered, but they are very community-minded in Wargrave.

“I did think about winning it, but you never know who is going to turn up. I did want to win, especially after coming second twice.”

Mr Morgan swims with friends in the River Thames at Wargrave and was familiar with the course.

It started off Ferry Lane and went just beyond Wargrave Boating Club, before circling back to the start.

Mr Morgan has taken part in more than 20 triathlons and in 2019 he qualified in his age group for Great Britain in the long-distance triathlon.

During Sunday’s event, he was the fastest cyclist, achieving a time of 35 minutes.

The cycle ride goes out of the village to the A4 before heading to Burchetts Green, then towards Henley and up Remenham Hill before coming down Kentons Lane and returning to Mill Green.

Mr Morgan added: “It was just so nice to have an event to look forward to. I know a lot of the people. Wargrave has a great swimming community and I think it is so nice because it brings everyone together.

“I used to live in Twyford, so it is very much my local event and I’ve done it four or five times.

“I knew the conditions of the river pretty well. A lot of the people went straight up the middle, but I know from experience that you have to get close to the bank to get the best flow. That definitely worked in my favour.”

The run, the final stage, would normally be two 2.5km loops, starting at Mill Green and heading up Station Road before turning onto the A321.

However, the organisers changed it to four laps from Mill Green to the boating club to keep it away from busy roads as much as possible.

Beverly Johnston was the quickest female, achieving a time of one hour, 19 minutes and 32 seconds.

The fastest group was Team Meglio and they finished in one hour, 10 minutes and four seconds. The team was put together by Meglio, a Reading-based company that sells physiotherapy products.

Beth Bryan, from Maidenhead, got the team started with swim, while Lauren Davies, who lives in Kidmore End, did the cycling.

Runner Charlotte Brittain, of Kings Road, Henley, had to see the group of ladies over the finish line.

The 38-year-old pharmacist did a 50km ultra challenge in the South Downs in May, but she found the 5km run to be a test.

She said: “Because it was all staggered, you didn’t really know where all the other teams were.

“It was my first time taking part in this one, but I have done other long distance ones. Because I am used to doing much longer ones, doing a fast 5km is completely different. My legs are still feeling it now.”

Mrs Brittain lives with her husband Adam and they have an 18-month-old daughter Rosen.

She added: “It was a bit of a shock to the system. When I fell pregnant I didn’t do anything for a year and then there were no events so I was out for nearly two years.

“It was definitely exciting to finish it for the team. Beth was the second-fastest swimmer and Lauren was quicker than most of the men on the bike, so the pressure was on. I didn’t want to let the other two down.

“I was given a glass of champagne, which I didn’t drink, because it was eight in the morning. I had run from Henley to Wargrave, then I did the race and I was going to run home again, so a glass of champagne probably wasn’t the best idea.”

Jo Hall, who lives in Blakes Road, is one of the event’s three organisers. She shares the duties with Hannah Young and Claire Winters.

The triathlon was first introduced as part of the 2013 village festival and was organised by Adrian Pagdin. When he moved away, Mrs Hall and the other women came on board.

Mrs Hall said: “Everyone loved it and we have had so many amazing comments and praise.

“People were really keen to take part and we were really keen not to cancel because of that. There was a really lovely and relaxed atmosphere.

“We think it is the best one we’ve done and everyone seemed really happy. We’ve already had lots of interest from people who want to sign up for next year.”

In order to comply with coronavirus restrictions, there was a staggered start to the event. Competitors set off for Ferry Lane in batches of 20 at a time and started the swim individually.

Pictures courtesy of Tim Hodges.