Monday, 05 July 2021

Trust grants

GRANTS to support young people through university are available through the Piggott Trust.

Applications can be made by anyone up to the age of 25 who is living in Wargrave or Crazies Hill.

The money can be put towards further education or if you are planning to serve as a volunteer during a gap year.

For more informaion, call Bob Austen on 07970 611013 or email austen
robert@hotmail.com

• The trust was founded more than 200 years ago from a legacy left by resident Robert Piggott to provide education for the poorer children of the parish.

