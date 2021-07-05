Bags boost

Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
GORING will be entering this year’s Britain in ... [more]
Monday, 05 July 2021
THE June Bags 2 School fundraiser in aid of Robert Piggott junior and infant schools raised £318.
The sum was based on the weight of unwanted clothes and accessories donated by residents at the recreation ground. Another collection will take place in September.
05 July 2021
More News:
Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
GORING will be entering this year’s Britain in ... [more]
Residents to be asked what welcome signs should say
A PUBLIC consultation could be held on plans to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say