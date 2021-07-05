Extension objection

A COUPLE’S plan to extend their home in Wargrave has been oppposed by a neighbour.

Martin and Joanne Allen, of Willow Lane, have applied to Wokingham Borough Council for permission for a part single and part two-storey front extension.

They also want to erect a timber-framed boathouse with associated river cutting and to demolish an

outbuilding.

The boathouse would be floodable as the Allens’ home fronts the River Thames, so is in flood zone three, the most vulnerable category.

Neighbour Juliet White, has objected, saying: “We are concerned that during the autumn and winter months there would be clear line of sight from the second floor window at the back of the proposed boathouse directly into our first floor rooms, including our master bedroom.

“We do not object to the river cutting, so long as it has been demonstrated that this does not increase flood risk.”

The Allens’ home is also in the green belt.