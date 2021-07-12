Youngsters told not to misbehave on river

THE manager of a holiday home in Wargrave is urging teenagers to behave responsibly following a number of incidents of antisocial behaviour.

Peter Lambard is responsible for the five-bedroom property at Hennerton Island, a private island downstream from the St George & Dragon pub, as well as the bridge leading to it.

He said parents would “turn a blind eye” to criminal damage and trespassing and the children had been abusive when approached.

Mr Lambard believes the youngsters are at risk of injury by jumping off the bridge and he has hired security staff to help tackle the problem.

He said: “For many years, children have been found swimming across from the Shiplake side and also from the Henley road side to the island to jump off the bridge.

“Our gate next to the bridge was forced open and I had to face 15 teenagers on the bridge and ask them to leave.

“As I had guests with young children arriving, I secured the services of a security company, who sent us a uniformed security guard.

“The children weren’t deterred but became even more abusive despite the security guard and my best efforts when asking politely. My guests arrived to witness this scene.

“Aside from the bad language and rude and threatening behaviour, there is a real risk that sooner or later someone will jump off the bridge and hurt themselves.

“It is very shallow in the backwater and after the heavy flooding I picked up so much debris. The children jump off without any knowledge of what they are jumping into.”

Mr Lambard has run the house for three years and says antisocial behaviour has been a problem throughout that time.

He added: “This is a plea to all parents who are so proud of their children: please can you ask them to respect other people’s privacy and belongings?

“They wouldn’t feel it was so much fun if their home or business was invaded and privacy compromised.

“I will be alerting the police and taking photos of all future incidents.”