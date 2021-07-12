Man denies drink-driving

A MAN from Wargrave faces trial after he denied drink-driving.

Timothy Agnew, 32, of Hamilton Road, is accused of driving in Reading on May 26 with 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Agnew denied the charge when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on June 22.

He is due to appear at the same court for trial on December 13.