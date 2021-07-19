Outdoor pool plan revived after potential site found

A CAMPAIGN to build an outdoor swimming pool in Wargrave has been revived.

Members of the Wargrave Lido Appeal hope to build a 25-metre heated pool at a cost of £200,000.

It would have five lanes and a retractable roof to enable year-round use in all weathers.

Previous efforts to bring the project to life have failed, as a suitable location could not be found.

Hannah Young, who leads the lido committee, first had the idea seven years ago when her daughters Emily, 14, and Annie, 12, were at Robert Piggott Infant School in Beverley Gardens.

The school had a small pool that was only big enough for children and it was closed after reaching the end of its life.

Plans to combine the village’s infant and junior schools were thought to be the best chance of opening a new pool, which would also be suitable for the wider community.

But this failed to progress in the last decade, putting the lido project on hold.

Now, the team say they have found a potential home for the pool, but are waiting to establish the conditions of use before submitting plans formally to Wokingham Borough Council.

Mrs Young, who lives in Bayliss Road with her husband Paul, said: “We have identified a potential site in Wargrave that is walking distance from Robert Piggott infant and junior schools and the Piggott senior school, which also makes it easily accessible for the rest of the village and neighbouring communities.

“Wargrave is a community that embraces its riverfront setting. Living by the river makes it even more essential we have safe and proficient swimmers. Our mission is to bring every day swimming to everyone in Wargrave and surrounding communities.

“This will ensure swimmers, both young and old, can learn to swim, develop their skills plus enjoy the overall health and wellbeing benefits of this great sport.

“The [old] pool was decommissioned while my youngest was in year 2. It was a much-loved summer treat for the infant school children, but was restrictively small and shallow.

Mrs Young, 44, completed a solo swim of the English Channel in 2014 and raised nearly £14,000 for the appeal.

She spent two years training for the challenge and came close to quitting after experiencing severe seasickness, but she did the swim in just over 15 hours.

She took up swimming after giving birth to her second daughter and signed up for the Channel after a swim in Lake Windermere in 2012.

When the plans to merge the junior and infant schools was delayed, the lido committee asked Wargrave Parish Council if it could provide an alternative solution, but it said it did not have a piece of land large enough.

Mrs Young said: “The Wargrave Lido will be able to host a wide range of different and beneficial activities, including swimming lessons, club swimming, lifeguard training, aqua aerobics and family play sessions.

“So far, we have raised money to provide a nest egg to invest in planning via sponsored swimathons, the Wargrave Sprint Triathlon and my own Channel swim. Once we have established our charitable status and gained planning permission, we will be applying for larger grants.”

The committee is asking residents to take an online survey, which will help support the planning process.

To take the survey, visit tinurl.com/5erzv79p

Anyone interested in joining the committee should email



contact@thewargravelido.org