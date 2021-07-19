Cisco kids

Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
Monday, 19 July 2021
FOUR boys at the Piggott School in Wargrave won a Dragon’s Den-style contest.
Jack Forsaith, Adam Craig, Henry Ellis and Josh Clifford were participants in a virtual IT workshop for year 7 pupils run with help from staff from Cisco.
Their idea was for an app to help people manage their mental health.
19 July 2021
