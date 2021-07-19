Monday, 19 July 2021

Makeover for music dept

THE music department at the Piggott School in Wargrave is being refurbished.

It will have a larger learning spaces, a suite of practice rooms and an ensemble room for bands.

The school hopes the work will provide a better experience for pupils when the new academic year begins in September.

Samantha Taylor, head of music, also wants to have a recording studio installed eventually.

