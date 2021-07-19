Makeover for music dept

Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
Monday, 19 July 2021
THE music department at the Piggott School in Wargrave is being refurbished.
It will have a larger learning spaces, a suite of practice rooms and an ensemble room for bands.
The school hopes the work will provide a better experience for pupils when the new academic year begins in September.
Samantha Taylor, head of music, also wants to have a recording studio installed eventually.
19 July 2021
