Black’s back

WARGRAVE and District Snooker Club is open again with the easing of cororavirus restrictions.

The room in the Woodclyffe Hostel, above Wargrave library, could not be used during the pandemic.

The club, which has been running since 1953, has three tables but only two can be used currently to allow for social distancing.

It is open every weekday from 7pm to 11pm. Visitors are asked to book a slot at wargravesnooker.co.uk