Outdoor shows with modern twist on Shakespeare classic

THE next production of Wargrave Theatre Workshop will be inspired by Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Performances will take place outdoors on Mill Green on Saturday and Sunday, September 4 and 5 at 3pm and 5.30pm.

The amateur theatre group would normally host Shakespeare on the Green as part of the biennial village festival but this has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The performance will be divided into two parts, with the first putting a modern twist on the fairy character Peaseblossom.

Unable to adjust to an environment under attack from pesticides, pollution and

re-development, the ageing band of fairies search for a new home. The second part is entitled “the rude mechanicals” and focuses on a group of villagers putting on a play.

As theatres are closed, they decide to do only the mechanical scenes from A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

None of them has acted before and some of them have never heard of Shakespeare.

They start to panic when then they discover there is a play within a play.

The performances will last about 90 minutes. Visitors are asked to bring their own chairs.

Tickets will cost £10 but as it is not known what covid restrictions, if any, might be in place the group doesn’t yet know how many will be available. More details will be released in the coming weeks.