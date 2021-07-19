Monday, 19 July 2021

Stride day

RESIDENTS of Wargrave are being asked to take part in the annual Ride & Stride fundraiser for St Mary’s Church on September 11, from 10am to 6pm.

You can walk, cycle or run any distance you want and the money raised will be split with the Berkshire Churches Trust.

St Mary’s will offer refreshments to participants on the day.

