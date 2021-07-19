Stride day

Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
Monday, 19 July 2021
RESIDENTS of Wargrave are being asked to take part in the annual Ride & Stride fundraiser for St Mary’s Church on September 11, from 10am to 6pm.
You can walk, cycle or run any distance you want and the money raised will be split with the Berkshire Churches Trust.
St Mary’s will offer refreshments to participants on the day.
19 July 2021
