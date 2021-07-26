Five new captains want to be positive role models

FIVE students say they want to be good role models after being appointed as school captains at the Piggott School in Wargrave.

Tallulah Scott, Noah Robinson, Hannah Alderman, Kris Corke and Nathan Munns will chair student council meetings and feed back to governors every half-term during the next academic year.

Each pupil had to give a speech online about why they would be good for the role and there was a digital voting system open to staff and students.

Army cadet Tallulah, who was recently made regimental serjeant major for Oxfordshire Rifles Battalion, said: “I want to make sure I hit the ground running with my duties. I am so happy for the opportunity to be able to make such a difference in the school.

“As a school captain I want to exemplify the school values. I want to be the school’s role model to everyone and I know I will be successful in this.” She will be responsible for helping with the Year 7 and 12 transitions and is keen to make sure pupils feels happy.

In December, Tallulah was chosen to be Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet for Oxfordshire. She joined the cadets in 2016 and has previously held the ranks of cadet, lance-corporal, corporal, serjeant and colour serjeant.

Noah wants to work with students in the lower school to help provide the same opportunities he was given.

He said: “I am pleased to have a chance to apply the lessons I’ve learned and skills I’ve gained as one of the new school captains. I’m also excited for the opportunity to work as part of the prefect team and look forward to seeing what positive change we can make together.”

Being a school captain is something that Hannah has thought about doing for much of her time at the Piggott School and she was proud to be selected. She said: “When the opportunity came to be a school captain, I knew I needed to apply. All of us have great and different ideas to put towards the school and I can’t wait for us to put those into action, creating the best version of Piggott possible.”

Kris is hoping to specialise in diversity, inclusion and wellbeing to help students feel proud and understood.

She said: “I pride myself on my ability to listen and help others and I can’t wait to do everything I can to be there for each Piggott student and utilise my passion to make school life in both the short term and long term even more enjoyable.”

Nathan felt “honoured” to have been given the opportunity to represent his school.

He added: “Next year I hope to achieve a lot of good things. Raising a lot of money for charity and putting on school events, while also offering support for younger students who are struggling with their subjects.”

Meanwhile, four staff at Robert Piggott’s junior and infant schools have decided to leave.

Jo Glasby, one of the longest-serving teachers, is retiring after working at both schools during the last 17 years.

She recently worked as a teaching assistant to year three and four children, but she has also run the mathletics and LEGO clubs, as well as the forest school scheme.

Nicky Piper has worked at the infant school for five years as a gardener and carer for class guinea pigs. Having returned from maternity leave this year, she has decided to take a career break to spend time with her children.

Sports teaching assistant Howard Hastings has been with the junior school for the last year, but is returning to university in September.

Claire Harrowell has been a teaching assistant in year one for the last year and has decided to move to another school to be closer to her family.