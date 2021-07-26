Monday, 26 July 2021

Harvest day

THE annual Harvest Festival organised by St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will be held on September 12.

Guests will either be meeting for a sit-down meal in the church centre, or on Mill Green for a picnic.

A decision will be made closer to the time in line with any coronavirus restrictions.

The church is also looking for someone to join its communications team as maternity cover from September. For more information and to apply, email
andyferguson1@btinternet
.com

