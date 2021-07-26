Litter louts blight wood

MEMBERS of 1st Wargrave Scouts say the children are “saddened and angry” by the increase in littering at Bowsey Woods.

The group would normally use the woods for some of its activities, but it has been unable to hold in-person meetings regularly due to the covid restrictions.

Richard Best, joint leader, said: “The Wargrave Beavers, Cubs and Scouts love the woods and were devastated to find that, since we were last able to play, climb trees, lay trails and build shelters in the summer of 2019, there has been much damage caused and litter left behind.

“The children were rightly saddened and angry, as they have been taught the countryside code and know to leave no trace of their visit.”