Party delayed

A PARTY in Wargrave has been pushed back to next month.

The Dunkirk Spirit of Wargrave Village Party was due to take place last Saturday, from noon to 7pm but will now be held on August 21 following the decision to delay the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The celebration will include a flotilla on the River Thames, paddleboard racing, cabaret performances and a talent show.

Voluntary donations received on the day will go to the Sue Ryder charity.