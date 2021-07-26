Monday, 26 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Party delayed

A PARTY in Wargrave has been pushed back to next month.

The Dunkirk Spirit of Wargrave Village Party was due to take place last Saturday, from noon to 7pm but will now be held on August 21 following the decision to delay the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The celebration will include a flotilla on the River Thames, paddleboard racing, cabaret performances and a talent show.

Voluntary donations received on the day will go to the Sue Ryder charity.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33