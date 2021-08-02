Children, staff and parents praised for their resilience

STAFF, pupils and parents at Wargrave’s infant and junior schools have been praised for their resilience during the coronavirus pandemic.

Executive headteacher Elaine Hughes thanked them for responding to the challenge in her end-of-year newsletter.

She said: “I am so proud of every single member of our school community for the huge amount of effort made this year. For the staff who aspired for their classes and worked so hard to help the children achieve, all our parents for their support and especially all our pupils, who have been amazing.

“The children and staff found ways around every challenge and were still able to enjoy learning across a vast variety of subjects.

“This demonstrated the confidence and resilience of our pupils and the skill of our staff in identifying gaps in learning. Our parents, too, refused to be held back. Parent-teacher fundraising continued and the money generated helped us replace windows and improve our playgrounds. These events also gave us much-needed time together, even on Zoom... and all this when we were apparently limited by covid restrictions.”

Mrs Hughes, who took over from Sally Ann-Akers at the start of the academic year in September, also praised the two schools’ roles in the community. She said: “We continued to support local and global charities, donated food to the Reading food bank and sent decorations to the church and senior citizens of the village to make sure that we all stayed connected, regardless of the barriers which may be in place.”

She added: “I hope that all our school community have a chance to rest during the summer holidays... a change of routine will do everyone good.”