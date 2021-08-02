MORE than £100,000 has now been raised to rebuild ... [more]
Monday, 02 August 2021
ART camps for children are being hosted by Robert Piggott Infant School in Wargrave.
The sessions will be run by teacher Jo Hall and will include sketching, painting and printing.
Those for five- to seven-year-olds will take place on July 30, August 4 and 11 and those for eight- to 12-year-olds on July 29, August 3 and 5.
For more information, call 07703 534716 or email jomaundrell@hotmail.com
02 August 2021
More News:
Woman finds 70-year-old photo of her brownie pack
A FORMER member of Goring brownies has unearthed ... [more]
POLL: Have your say