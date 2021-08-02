ART camps for children are being hosted by Robert Piggott Infant School in Wargrave.

The sessions will be run by teacher Jo Hall and will include sketching, painting and printing.

Those for five- to seven-year-olds will take place on July 30, August 4 and 11 and those for eight- to 12-year-olds on July 29, August 3 and 5.

For more information, call 07703 534716 or email jomaundrell@hotmail.com