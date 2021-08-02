Short closure

MORE than £100,000 has now been raised to rebuild ... [more]
Monday, 02 August 2021
A BARBER’s shop in Wargrave was forced to close for 10 days after someone tested positive for coronavirus.
The 2Tone Barbers in High Street, which opened in April, sent a message to customers on July 13.
Owner Kieran O’Connor said: “I’m afraid we have had to shut the shop due to coronavirus as someone has had it and been told to isolate for 10 days. Such terrible news after a terrible year.”
The business re-opened on Tuesday last week.
02 August 2021
