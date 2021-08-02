Cafe keeps covid rules in place

A CAFE in Wargrave is still asking customers to observe social distancing.

Cwtch at Willow Marina in Willow Lane is operating with a reduced number of tables and will continue to sanitise regularly to reassure customers and staff.

Owners Gemma Naughton and Lisa Anacora are also encouraging people to wear face masks.

They believe keeping many of the old coronavirus restrictions in place will give them the best chance of staying open.

In a message to customers, the couple said: “We know that people are keen to get back to normal. Here at the Cwtch, though, we are a little more cautious.

“We are observing social distancing, as always, and that includes our customers.

“So we still have a smaller amount of tables out and you won’t be sitting within 2m of somebody else.

“We encourage you to wear a mask too when inside and moving around. We know it’s uncomfortable and that it’s no longer a legal requirement, but we feel like it’s the right thing to do.”