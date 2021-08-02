From board to award

A BUSINESS in Wargrave offering paddleboarding classes has been nominated for an award.

Go With The Flo is a finalist in the favourite family attraction category of the Muddy Stilettos Awards.

Nick Judd, 42, has been running the business for five years. He lives in Wokingham with his wife Vicki and their children, Charlie and Rory.

He said: “I started off by taking some friends out and then more and more people got into it. I thought there was a gap in the market and it has really grown in the last three years.

“When you take out people who are maybe conquering their fears, or people who don’t think they can do it, it is a very rewarding thing to do.”

Go With the Flo is competing against Beale Park in Pangbourne, Wellington Country Park in Riseley, Bucklebury Farm and Mortimer Alpacas.

The winners were due to be announced yesterday (Thursday).