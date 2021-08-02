Homes open

Monday, 02 August 2021

AN open day is being held at Elizabeth Court in Wargrave on Saturday, September 4.

The independent living facility in Victoria Road is for people of retirement age and is run by the Wargrave Housing Association.

The open day will run from 11.30am to 4pm and refreshments will be served. There will also be a chance to speak to committee members and tenants.

