Young cricketers celebrate season at awards evening

JUNIOR players at Wargrave Cricket Club reflected on a successful season at an awards evening.

Members of the colts teams attended a summer food festival and presentation evening at the village recreation ground.

The awards were presented by the club’s overseas player Mish Silva, who is a member of Sri Lanka’s under-19s team.

The food was provided by Angelina’s Cantina and My Love On A Plate and there was a bouncy castle and games for families to enjoy.

The under-15 side won all their games to take the Division 1 title for their area.

This means they have qualified for county finals day at the end of August. The individual award-winners were as follows:

Under-11s: Manager’s player — Ayaan Butt; players’ player — Aidan Kelly; most improved — Zacx Barrass.

Under-13s: Top batsman – Ollie Pagdin; top bowler — Eddie Smith; coach’s player – Jonah Holloway.

Under-15s: Top batsman — Aaron Lall; top bowler — Joe Neall; most improved player — Sajjan Gill and Zack Paul.

Andy Meader, who runs the colts section, said: “With two pitches now available at the recreation ground and adjacent Kings Field, we can hold all of our home fixtures in Wargrave in addition to weekly training sessions at the club. The club prides itself on welcoming all children who want to get involved, whether complete beginners to the game or county players, all of whom will receive training and games appropriate to their age and experience.

“This season one of the under-9 teams, the Wargrave Wombats, was made up entirely of under-8s and they still managed to win half of their games against older opposition, which was great experience for them.

“We’re very proud to have introduced so many new children to the game over the last few months and we’re ready to accommodate many more in the weeks ahead.”

For more information, email andymeader70@gmail.com