‘Brutal’ extension approved

AN extension to a house in Wargrave will be allowed despite opposition from residents and the parish council.

Joanna Goodman asked Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, for permission for a single-storey side and rear extension at her home in McCraes Walk.

The scheme also involves a new rear dormer window to allow the loft to be converted into living space and 11 roof lights.

Neighbours urged the council to reject the application, saying the large house would make it out of keeping with the area.

Jeff Allsop, whose house in Autumn Walk faces Mrs Goodman’s, said: “The flattened roof design created by the very large, full-width dormer construction gives the appearance of a block of flats.

“Combined with the use of grey frames, zinc sheet and extensive glass, this proposal arrives at a roof construction which is clearly not in keeping with the adjacent properties.”

Doug Clark, also of Autumn Walk, called the design “brutal” and said a more sympathetic design was needed.

Next door neighbour Jayne Sharif said: “I am concerned that the rear elevation dormer across the full length of the roof with extensive glazing will result in our back garden being overlooked and some loss of privacy.”

Wargrave Parish Council said the extension would introduce an “incongruous” design and be out of keeping with the street scene due to the addition of the rear roof and lights.

In approving the application, the borough council stipulated that the materials used must be similar to the existing building and that parking and vehicle access must be established.