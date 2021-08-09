Neighbours oppose man’s bungalow extension plan

NEIGHBOURS have objected to a Wargrave man’s plan to extend his bungalow home.

Laurence Manning wants to remove the conservatory at the back of his property in East View Road and build a single-storey rear extension. He also wants to add an extra storey.

In April, he received prior approval permission from Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, for an extension to the bungalow.

Now he is applying to “ratify and improve” on the previous proposal.

Mr Manning has already started on other building work at the property, which has caused concern among residents about vehicle movements on the road, which leads to the village recreation ground.

Neighbour Roger Evans said his driveway had been blocked and he was worried that this problem would be made worse if more people were living at the bungalow if it was extended.

Mr Evans, who has a heart condition, said: “The application says work hasn’t begun, when it has.

“The noise level and the dust coming across the gardens has already meant that I was not able to spend time in my garden and I had to close my windows on a hot day.

“This is not good for my health as it is triggering my breathing difficulties with all the dust.”

Mr Evans said the extended building would be much higher than the existing property and he was concerned that it would affect his level of light and overlook his garden.

He said: “It is a huge overdevelopment of the existing bungalow.

“It is not in keeping with the rest of the road and it will stick out like a sore thumb. This will drive down the value of other homes, including mine.” Maryrose Whitington, who also lives in East View Road, said: “Lorries are parking on the double yellow lines and blocking the road at the time that the pre-school children are arriving.

“This proposed building demonstrates a huge overdevelopment of the existing bungalow. It will nearly treble the existing living space.

“It will also be much higher than the existing property and significantly higher than the bungalow at number 16.

“It is not at all in keeping with the rest of the houses in the road. The bungalows are built quite close together and I think this will only make the new-build stand out more in a negative way.”

Rachel Woodlock said the new property would be too big for the site.

She said: “[It] will cast shadows on the bungalow next door and ruin the garden they so love.

“The new house will be taller than those next to it [and] ruin the house line aesthetics of the street.”

She said drivers already parked their cars dangerously and “willy nilly” along the road.

Peter Delaney, who also lives in the road, said the plans were “utterly unacceptable”. He said: “Despite advice to the applicants, the present proposals are grossly excessive, overbearing and totally out of keeping with the streetscape of that portion of East View Road.

“The proposals include brick walls directly opposite and very close to windows [of next door] such that the extension will have a devastatingly detrimental effect on that property.”

Bruce Maidment, who has lived in the road for 35 years, said: “The currently balanced and longstanding street scene of the west side of East View Road will be completely distorted.

“The scale of the proposed development is wholly out of keeping with the adjoining properties.

“A balanced view suggests that some form of improvement, updating and increase in the size of the property may be appropriate and reasonable. This application is none of these and consequently it should be rejected.”

Wargrave Parish Council agreed with the residents, saying the bulk and mass would represent overdevelopment and the house would be out of keeping with the street scene.

Councillors also said it would be detrimental to the amenity of neighbours due to the potential loss of light, privacy and parking.

During pre-application discussions with the borough council, Mr Manning received positive comments from the planning officer.

However, he was advised that the ridge height should be lowered and to make the parking provision clear.

In his application, Mr Manning claims there is space for three vehicles, with two on the side and one in front of the existing dropped kerb.

He hopes to add another three spaces, which would be either side of the front garden.