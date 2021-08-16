Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
Monday, 16 August 2021
THE chairman of Wargrave Lawn Tennis Club has stood down after 10 years.
The club is looking for a successor for Dave Smith and also wants a new tournament organiser to arrange matches and a person to oversee court maintenance.
If you can help, call 07748 807759 or email chairman@
wargraveltc.co.uk
