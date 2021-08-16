Monday, 16 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Game over

THE chairman of Wargrave Lawn Tennis Club has stood down after 10 years.

The club is looking for a successor for Dave Smith and also wants a new tournament organiser to arrange matches and a person to oversee court maintenance.

If you can help, call 07748 807759 or email chairman@
wargraveltc.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33