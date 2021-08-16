Waterway widening project

A MARINA owner in Wargrave wants to realign the riverbank to make it easier to move boats.

David Bushnell, of Bushnells at Thameside Marina, has asked Wokingham Borough Council for permission to carry out engineering and repair work.

The site affected is near the footbridge that connects the main boatyard area, off Watermans Way, with the boatyard island.

The narrow waterway connecting the two is known as the Thames Backwater.

Mr Bushnell wants to widen this narrow channel and remove a pinch point that makes it hard to manoeuvre boats safely.

This would establish a new bankside alignment following the existing riverbank running up to the boundary of the boatyard.

Mr Bushnell also wants to install replacement sheet piling along a small length of the backwater channel that separates the boatyard from the adjacent island.

A planning statement, submitted by Foddy Consult, says there will be no noticeable change to the character of the area and no loss of amenity to neighbours.

It adds: “There will be no changes to the height or size of the existing marina buildings and the only external changes will be the introduction of replacement sheet piling and a slight widening of the Thames Backwater.

“This proposal is of an extremely modest scale.”

The Thames Backwater channel is an artificially created watercourse, which was constructed by the Thames Conservancy prior to the formation of the Environment Agency.