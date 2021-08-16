Train travel disrupted

REPLACEMENT buses will be running between Wargrave and Twyford tomorrow (Saturday).

Seven-carriage trains are operating to help with the expected demand during Henley Royal Regatta.

However, these trains will not stop at Wargrave and customers will need to take a bus from outside Wargrave and Twyford stations.

Non-folding bicycles are not permitted on these services but bike racks are available at both stations.