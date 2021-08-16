Monday, 16 August 2021

Sunday ramble

WARGAVE Rambling Club’s next outing will be around Littlewick Green and Prospect Hill on Sunday, August 22.

Participants are asked to meet outside St John’s Church in Littlewick Green at 12.30pm.

The route is about five miles. For more information, email austenrobert@
hotmail.com

