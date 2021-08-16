Monday, 16 August 2021

Olympic inspiration

WARGRAVE Rangers held two events inspired by the Olympic Games in Japan.

They held a miniature sports tournament at the recreation ground, featuring an egg and spoon race and long jump.

There were also alternatives to traditional field events, such as the shot put using cotton wool, discus with paper plates and javelin using straws. The other event was an evening where they ate sushi.

Meanwhile, a small group of rangers is to go camping in East Grinstead in West Sussex for six nights over the summer holidays.

The rangers are 14- to 18-year-olds and allied to the 1st Wargrave Guides.

